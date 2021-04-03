SpeakMe for Mac is 50% off

iLounge has a special deal on the SpeakMe for Mac, which allows you to convert any text language to audio with an intuitive tool.

SpeakMe is a nifty app for those who want to convert text into an audio file. It’s lightweight, fast and easily recognizes the words and puts them out in a language you can understand. It also features auto speak for guided listening or reading, and you can even adjust the speed according to your preference.

Afterwards, you can save it as a file format and share it with friends or colleagues. Since it’s a Mac app you can bring it with you and change your consumption method to audio, then listen to your heart’s content.

The SpeakMe: Text to Audio Transcription for Mac normally costs $9 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $4.99. You get 50% off with our deal!