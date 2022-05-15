Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone (White) is 59% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone, which allows you to get more out of your iPhone and not have to worry about running out of juice.

With so much being done on smartphones it pays to have a backup battery. Speedy Mag is a MagSafe battery pack designed to add more while looking stylish and elegant at the same time. There’s a mini LCD display that shows you battery charging status, battery remaining and more.

What sets it apart from the rest of the mobile wireless chargers out there is the fact that it can deliver rapid charge and bring your phone back to life and function in just 30 minutes without needing a cable.

Speedy Mag Wireless Charger works on iPhone 12 and later. Normally, it costs $119 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $48.99. You get an amazing 59% off with our deal. Get it today!