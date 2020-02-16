Get 62% off on the SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station

iLounge has a special deal on the SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station, which allows you easy access to outlets and USB ports via a desktop hub.

Surge Duo features a couple of power outlets and two USB ports situated right on your work table. Instead of being a horizontal brick, this space-saving hub stands upright and looks very stylish.

You get SmartCharge technology, which means the station automatically detects your device’s maximum power output. A led light indicator shows you if the ports are working and if they’re providing much-needed juice.

SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station

With the Surge Duo you can plug in various machines such as a fax, printer or office equipment and still have enough for your computer, monitor and for keeping your iPhone and tablets topped up. What’s more, you won’t have to bend down or look around for an outlet every time.

The SURGE DUO Dual USB Charging Station normally costs $49.99, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $18.99. You get 62% off with our deal.