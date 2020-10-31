SyncPen 2nd generation Smart Pen is 24% off

iLounge has a special deal on the SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen, which allows you to quickly translate scribbles into digital text and import them to your tablet, smartphone or computer.

Eliminate traditional writing inconveniences with a smart pen that can get your work or school done much faster. The SyncPen 2nd Gen Smart Pen by NewYes has a motion-tracking sensor that captures every curve, line and scribble and converts it into digital form. Now, you don’t have to scan your creation or content and capture 360-degrees of pen motion on virtually any surface.

The smart pen can recognize up to 66 languages and can record audio to go with the note. Exporting files is as easy as choosing JPG, PDF or Word documents. The whole package includes an LCD writing pad with the pen being refillable.

The SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook normally costs $199, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $149.99. You get 24% off with our deal.