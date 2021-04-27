TextSniper for Mac is 42% off

iLounge has a special deal on the TextSniper for Mac, which allows you to capture text from any digital file quickly and conveniently.

TextSniper is your best friend in capturing text in YouTube videos, images, web pages, photos, PDFs, screencasts and more. The OCR, or optical character recognition software is best in class and can recognize even text that’s virtually impossible to copy.

The tool can even convert the text into speech so you won’t have to use another app or software. It features customizable shortcuts and works offline. Paste to notes, messenger or any app and you save time having to re-type over and over. The graphics to text converter has gained recognition from publications such as Mac Rumors, SetApp and the Mac App Store.

Currently, the TextSniper for Mac is priced at $6 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $3.99. You get 42% off with our deal!