TEZL 1080P HD webcam with privacy cover is 70% off

iLounge has a special deal on the TEZL 1080p HD Webcam with Privacy Cover, which allows you to experience full HD video calls and conferences with privacy options.

Having a high quality webcam is a necessity these days, but that shouldn’t mean you have to sacrifice your privacy for it. Enter the TEZL 1080p Webcam with Privacy Cover, a full HD camera that offers a wide view and crystal-clear images even in low-light conditions. It supports a variety of resolutions for just about every task you need, from streaming to chatting and virtual learning, among others.

The HD camera is plug and play and can be used on both Mac and Windows laptops and desktop computers. Furthermore, it has a noise canceling feature so you can hear everything that’s going on. Lastly, the privacy cover effectively tunes out the dangers of spying when you don’t need to use it.

The TEZL 1080P HD Webcam with Privacy Cover normally costs $99 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99. You get 70% off with our deal!