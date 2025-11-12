The 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is $50 Off

Black Friday has arrived with discounts for the 11-inch iPad with 256GB storage and Wi-Fi 6. The 11th-gen iPad is powered by the A16 chip so that you can smoothly perform daily tasks and activities like editing, creative projects, and gaming. Fast connectivity lets you seamlessly upload, download, and stream on your iPad.

The iPad features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display made with True Tone, whereas the screen adjusts the room’s color temperature for comfortable viewing. The gorgeous display is perfect for watching movies, shows and for playing high-graphics games.

It is compatible with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard folio, turning your iPad into a mini computer and making note-taking and typing tasks for school or work easier. Paired with the Apple Pencil, you can get creative as you sketch and draw on your next art project. Get the 11th-gen iPad today to boost your creativity and daily productivity!

