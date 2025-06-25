The 11-inch M2 iPad Air WiFi+Cellular 512GB is $350 Off

It’s rare to see a blowout deal on an iPad Air, but today seems to be an exception. The M2 iPad Air 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB is down to just $699 from its original price of $1,050 on Amazon.

The M2 iPad Air is built for portability and efficiency, boasting the M2 chip and support for Apple Intelligence. Despite it being a tablet, the iPad Air can function as a laptop when needed to complete your daily tasks. Afterward, you can use it for entertainment, such as watching your favorite shows or playing the latest AA games. The 512GB storage ensures you’ll have enough space for all of that, as well as your selfies and video content.

iPadOS 26 will bring a host of new features centered on multitasking. For added convenience, there’s Touch ID so you can sign in, make payments, and unlock your device easily. Get the discounted M2 iPad Air today!