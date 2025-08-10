Daily Deals

The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $150 off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the M3 iPad Air 128GB marked $150 off. Featuring the powerful M3 chip made for Apple Intelligence, the iPad Air can reliably deliver powerful and smooth performances for studying, gaming, and work.

The Liquid Retina Display comes with advanced technology like True Tone, Ultralow reflectivity and P3 Widecolor that makes everything you see on the screen vibrant and immersive, such as scenes in a game or movie.

Advanced cameras with a 12MP wide back and stage front camera along with True Tone flash, allow you to take photos and videos in 4K, take selfies and be presentable and clear in meetings.

The iPad Air M3 has 128GB of storage for your apps, music, movies, documents and more. It has a long battery life so you can bring the iPad wherever you go, with peace of mind that your info remain secure. Boost your productivity with an iPad Air. Get yours today!

Lost your password?