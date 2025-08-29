Daily Deals

The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $150 Off On Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is up for grabs with a $150 discount on Amazon. The device features an M3 chip made for Apple Intelligence and superfast Wi-Fi 6E, delivering powerful performances for work, academics, gaming, multitasking and more.


The M3 iPad Air is equipped with a Liquid Retina Display made with advanced technology like True Tone, ultralow reflectivity and P3 wide color, making the display of the iPad look vibrant whether you’re watching or editing photos and videos, drawing or painting. The iPad Air has advanced cameras with a 12MP Wide Back and Center Stage front camera letting you take videos and photos in 4K. 

Touch ID makes the iPad Air secure. It’s a verification system made by Apple to ensure that only you can unlock your iPad, make transactions and sign in on apps to protect your privacy and keep you safe. If you are looking to upgrade your iPad or get a new Apple  gadget, the M3 iPad Air is the perfect choice. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $599.00 $449.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

