The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $150 Off

Amazon has the 11-inch iPad Air with M3 chip marked $150 off. Powered by the M3 Chip, Apple Intelligence, iPadOS and support for Wi-Fi 6E, you’re set to experience smooth and amazing performance with this iPad.

The 11-inch display features Liquid Retina, True Tone, Ultralow Reflectivity and P3 Wide Color, which deliver stunningly natural colors and an immersive viewing experience. The iPad Air is compatible with accessories like the Magic keyboard if you want to use your iPad as a mini computer for taking notes and making work easier. Pair with an Apple Pencil for creative activities and if it aligns with your field or passion.

The device has 128GB of storage, letting you store important documents for work and school, photos, videos, games, movies, and more. The iPad Air is a versatile device you can bring anywhere from work to school, since it’s lighter and more portable compared to a laptop. If you are looking to upgrade your iPad and save money, the discounted 11-inch iPad Air is the best choice. Get yours now!