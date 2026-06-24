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The 11-inch M4 iPad Air 256GB is $89 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air 256GB is $89 Off

The iPad Air was given the M4 chip to give you fluid and strong performances so you can be productive, multi-task effortlessly and deal with hard AI tasks without worrying about lag. Enjoy Apple Intelligence features to protect your data, get through your workload easily and keep things organized.


The tablet features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, featuring advanced technology like True Tone, ultralow reflectivity, and P3 wide color, making everything you see on the device look amazing.

The 11-inch M4 iPad Air 256GB is $89 Off

The M4 iPad Air is compatible with Apple accessories to make life easier, like a Magic Keyboard to turn your device into a mini computer for efficient note taking and essay writing, and an Apple Pencil for turning your device into your personal canvas for your next masterpiece personally, or for commissions or deadlines in school.

Grab the 11-inch M4 iPad Air 256GB for $89 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with... Buy on Amazon

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