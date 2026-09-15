Daily Deals

The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off

The iPad Air is powered by the M4 chip to provide you with improvements in power and performance, allowing you to speed through your daily workload and run games with smooth graphics. The device features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized while providing you with groundbreaking security.


The device features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display made with True Tone, ultralow reflectivity, and P3 wide color, making everything look visually amazing on the screen for a stunning viewing experience.

The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off

The device features advanced cameras with a 12MP Wide Back camera and 12MP Center Stage camera, perfect for capturing videos and photos in 4K and for scanning documents. Get Wi-Fi 7 support with the N1 chip to upload and stream from virtually anywhere.

Grab the highly portable 11-inch M4 iPad Air for $100 off on Amazon today!

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