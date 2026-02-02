Daily Deals

The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $100 Off

The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $100 Off

Amazon has the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi variant marked $100 off. The device supports Wi-Fi 7 and the Apple designed N1 chip for a fast wireless connection allowing you to work virtually anywhere, do video calls, and send documents, photos and creative files fast. 


The device is powered by the new M5 chip made for speed and power allowing you to do heavy tasks with no issue, multi-task without lagging and speed through your workload with ease. The iPad Pro features 16GB of memory along with Neural Accelerators to improve AI performance. It features 256GB of storage for saving files and more on your device without worrying about space. 

The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $100 Off

The iPad runs on iPadOS 26 featuring Liquid Glass for a clean and aesthetic look and controls that make navigating and working on the device convenient and easy, giving you a daily productivity boost. Grab the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro today!

