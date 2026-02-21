Daily Deals

The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The latest iPad is powered by the new-generation M5 chip, providing you with next-generation speed and power along with AI. The device is made for Apple Intelligence, the AI system that helps make things easier for you and offers groundbreaking privacy protections, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data stored in the device.


The device features iPadOS, allowing you to run pro apps and experience the new Liquid Glass design and intuitive control that allows for flexible window and work management. The device features 12MP wide cameras with adaptive True Tone flash.

The device features an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display, the most advanced display in the industry, featuring P3 Wide Color, Precise Contrast, True Tone, and just enough brightness levels for an immersive viewing experience on the iPad.

Grab the powerful 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB for $200 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Black Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS $100 Off
1 Min Read
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
1 Min Read
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
1 Min Read
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
1 Min Read
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
2 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
1 Min Read
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
1 Min Read
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
1 Min Read
Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance
1 Min Read
