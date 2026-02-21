The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off

The latest iPad is powered by the new-generation M5 chip, providing you with next-generation speed and power along with AI. The device is made for Apple Intelligence, the AI system that helps make things easier for you and offers groundbreaking privacy protections, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data stored in the device.

The device features iPadOS, allowing you to run pro apps and experience the new Liquid Glass design and intuitive control that allows for flexible window and work management. The device features 12MP wide cameras with adaptive True Tone flash.

The device features an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display, the most advanced display in the industry, featuring P3 Wide Color, Precise Contrast, True Tone, and just enough brightness levels for an immersive viewing experience on the iPad.

