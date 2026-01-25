Daily Deals

The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $99 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi support marked $99 off. The device features an Ultra Retina XDR Display that comes with ProMotion, precise contrast, P3 wide color, True Tone, and extreme brightness, along with nano-texture display glass, making it today’s most advanced display technology.


It is powered by the next-generation M5 chip, providing you with speed and power so you can be productive with your workload and handle heavy tasks. It features an entry-point 256GB of storage, which is an economical choice providing ample local space for photos, videos, and apps.

Wi-Fi 7 support is enabled with the Apple N1 chip for a reliably fast wireless connection. You can use pro apps with iPadOS 26 with capabilities that can change how you do things on your iPad, and a Liquid Glass Design for a clean aesthetic. Grab the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro now while it’s on sale!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $999.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

