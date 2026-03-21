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The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Is $50 Off

The 11th-gen iPad is powered by the A16 chip for strong performance for games and for work. It has a battery life that lasts all day and features 256GB of storage, perfect for storing games, documents, photos, videos, movies, and more.


Featuring an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, the iPad allows for an immersive viewing experience when watching or playing. It is also perfect for individuals who like doing art, as the screen is large enough for you to draw comfortably. It also features True Tone for comfortable viewing as the display adjusts to the color temperature of the room.

The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Is $50 Off

The device is compatible with accessories from Apple, such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, turning your device into a mini computer for easier note-taking, essay or research writing, and easier drawing on your device.

Grab the 11th-gen iPad 256GB for $50 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... Buy on Amazon

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