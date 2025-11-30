Daily Deals

The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 11th-gen iPad 256GB on sale at 17% off, bringing the price down from $449 to only $374. Equipped with an A16 chip, you san seamlessly breeze through editing videos and photos, multitask at work or school, and enjoy high-graphics gaming.


The device features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display that adjusts to the color temperature of your room to give you a comfortable viewing experience wherever you are with True Tone. It has a big screen so you can turn your iPad into a canvas for your creative work, paired with the Apple Pencil, and get immersed in your fave movies, shows, and games. It has 256GB of storage so you can keep images, videos, documents and install games, and apps without worrying about space.

The iPad features a 12MP Wide back camera and 12MP Center Stage front camera featuring True Tone flash that lets you capture videos and photos in 4K, and gives you a professional setting during your meetings and recordings.

The 11th-gen model is the perfect all around iPad for creative, normal and professional use. Get yours now!

