The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 11th-gen iPad with 512 GB storage and Wi-Fi capability marked $70 off. The iPad is powered by the A16 chip to give you fast and efficient performance when editing videos, photos, advanced multitasking, and high-end gaming. It comes with hefty storage so that you can download an extensive app library, store games, documents, media files and episodes of your fave shows to your device without having to constantly worry about space.


The iPad features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, giving the user an immersive viewing experience. The display is able to adjust to the room’s color temperature for comfortable viewing with True Tone. It serves as a canvas for your next creative activity for personal use or for academics and work. 

The device supports Wi-Fi 6, so you gain access to fast internet to download important files, documents, games, and stream your TV shows and movies without experiencing lag. It is compatible with Apple accessories like an Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio.

If you are looking for an iPad that can accommodate all your work/study/entertainment needs, the 11th-gen iPad 512GB Wi-Fi has got you covered. Order yours now!

Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Pink Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... $649.00 $579.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

