By Samantha Wiley
The 11th-gen iPad 512GB is $50 Off

The 11th gen iPad is powered by the A16 chip for strong performances and daily use for favorite tasks. It features a battery life that can last all day and 512GB capacity for storing games, movies, music, videos, documents and more.


The device features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display made with True Tone, wherein the display will adjust to the color of the room for a comfortable viewing experience in any light. The iPad supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity so you can download and share files at great speeds.

It works with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard Folio turning your iPad into a mini laptop for taking notes and making writing tasks in school or work, and an Apple Pencil turning your device into your personal canvas for recreational activities.

Get the 11th-gen iPad 512GB for $50 off today!

