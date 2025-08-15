Daily Deals

The 11th Gen iPad with 512GB is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple 11th Gen iPad with 512GB marked $50 off. Powered by the A16 Chip, this iPad is quite capable of delivering superfast performance and running multiple apps.

Using an iPad can boost your productivity when tackling work or school activities, editing, or gaming. With 512GB of storage, you have comfortable space to install apps, keep artwork, photos, videos, movie collection, and important files on your iPad.

The 11-inch Liquid Retina Display makes the gaming experience on your iPad more immersive. Enjoy a bigger screen compared to a smartphone for browsing sites, streaming videos, reading e-books, and playing games.

For drawing and art apps, the Apple Pencil serves as the perfect tool, turning your iPad into a canvas and creating your masterpiece. The 11-inch iPad offers more portability than a laptop, with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard providing a better typing experience and delivering more functionalities for the iPad. Get the 11th-generation Apple iPad today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Pink Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... $649.00 $599.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
The following days after the release of OpenAI’s new model ChatGPT-5 has seen a commotion among subscribers, who seem to find the communication style of the latest model too rigid. Paying customers prefer the previous model GPT-4o and its personality, having a creative approach to conversations and a warmer tone. The company is currently allowing customers to continue using the previous AI model. Here’s how you can toggle it back on for the Mac. Go to ChatGPT’s website and log in to your account. Go to your profile and then select Settings>General. Toggle “Show Legacy Models” to On. The legacy access is currently only accessible to paying subscribers of OpenAI, with the base Plus plan at $20 per month. The setting will immediately take effect, and automatic syncing will be completed after a few minutes whereas the changes and settings you have made will show on ChatGPT for your Mac once you restart the app.
