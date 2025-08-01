Daily Deals

The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The base model iPad works well when you want to do light tasks and everyday work. Today, the 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi with 256GB storage is down to just $399 from its original price of $450 on Amazon.

The iPad is an all-around tablet that can be used by the whole family. Whether it be for browsing, watching videos, or replying to emails, this device can definitely do the job. It’s more capable, thanks to the A16 chip. Advanced cameras and the Liquid Retina display round out the notable features. The 11-inch screen is big enough for entertainment and gaming purposes as well.

Your base model iPad can serve as a camera with Center Stage and True Tone flash for selfies and the occasional video conferences with friends or for work. It’s powered by Touch ID for unlocking and making app purchases too. Buy the 11th Generation iPad 256GB today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... $449.00 $399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
