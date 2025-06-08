The 11th-Generation iPad is $65 Off

The base model iPad is great for entertainment and browsing through websites and social media. Today, the 11th-Generation iPad Cellular 512GB is down to just $734 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Having the cellular model gives you network access to 5G, making work or play outside a snap. You can still connect to your home wi-fi and enjoy Wi-Fi 6 technology for speedy uploads and file transfers. The 11th-generation model is equipped with the A16 chip to handle all your favorite games and apps. Apple has put in an all-day battery, so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of a movie or series marathon.

The base model iPad comes with a 12MP rear and front camera, perfect for selfies and video conferences. You can use Touch ID to sign into apps and make Apple Pay transactions. Get the discounted 11th-Generation iPad today!