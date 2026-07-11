The 128GB iPad Mini 7 is $110 Off

The iPad Mini 7 features a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display made with advanced technology such as ultralow reflectivity, True Tone, and P3 wide color that allows everything you see on the display to look amazing.

The device is powered by the A17 Pro chip for strong and fast performance, and brings Apple Intelligence features to your device. It helps in getting this done effortlessly and organizes your things while giving you groundbreaking privacy, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on your device. Enjoy 128GB of storage to store games, photos, documents, work, and more.

The device features a 12MP Wide Back and Ultra Wide Front camera featuring True Tone flash, perfect for capturing photos in 4K and scanning documents. You also look your best during meetings and recordings when you use the device.

Grab the 128GB iPad Mini 7 for $110 off on Amazon today!