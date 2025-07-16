Daily Deals

The 128GB iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi is $120 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The iPad mini 7 is a top-tier portable device for writing, drawing, and consuming entertainment. Today, the iPad mini 7 wi-fi model with 128GB storage is down to just $379 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

Experience limitless creativity when you pair the iPad mini with an Apple Pencil Pro. It’s equipped with the A17 Pro chip and has Apple Intelligence for a more seamless workflow. With Wi-Fi 6E technology, you can download, upload, and transfer files faster than ever. The tablet comes with a stunning Liquid Retina display, which in itself has True Tone, ultralow reflectivity, and P3 wide color. You’ll love the all-day battery life as you won’t have to bring the adapter with you.

The iPad mini 7 has advanced cameras for capturing 4K videos and scanning documents. It also supports Center Stage for selfies and videoconferencing. Get the discounted 128GB Wi-Fi model today!

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP... $489.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
