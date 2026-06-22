Daily Deals

The 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Is $50 Off

The device features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display allowing for a comfortable view with technology such as True Tone adjusting the display depending on the color temperature. It is also compatible with accessories offered by Apple, like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio.


The device is powered by the A16 chip allowing you to get through daily tasks easily and improved performances when working and gaming. It features 128GB of storage to store documents, movies, games, and more without having to worry about space.

The 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Is $50 Off

The iPad features a 12MP Wide Back camera and Center Stage camera, perfect for capturing videos and photos in 4K, and is perfect for document scanning. It also features True Tone flash. Get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for fast file access and downloads without lag.

Grab the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $50 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... Buy on Amazon


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