The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 13-inch M3 iPad Air with 128GB marked $150 off. It’s a good deal for a versatile device powered by the M3 chip and comes with Apple Intelligence, providing you with reliable performance when you are multitasking at work and for gaming.

The M3 iPad Air features 128GB of storage to store your apps, music, shows, movies, important documents, files, projects, and games on your device. The iPad is compatible with Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil, so you can take notes during meetings and class, and for creative activities, turning drawing on your iPad into an immersive experience.

Featuring a big 13-inch Liquid Retina Display made with technology like True Tone and Ultralow reflectivity, the iPad Air with M3 chip makes everything on your screen look vibrant and astonishing when you are watching a movie or playing games.

If you are looking for an iPad to boost your productivity, play with your fave games, and chill during your leisure time, this one might be for you. Grab the M3 iPad Air while it is on sale and enjoy big savings!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $799.00 $649.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
The following days after the release of OpenAI’s new model ChatGPT-5 has seen a commotion among subscribers, who seem to find the communication style of the latest model too rigid. Paying customers prefer the previous model GPT-4o and its personality, having a creative approach to conversations and a warmer tone. The company is currently allowing customers to continue using the previous AI model. Here’s how you can toggle it back on for the Mac. Go to ChatGPT’s website and log in to your account. Go to your profile and then select Settings>General. Toggle “Show Legacy Models” to On. The legacy access is currently only accessible to paying subscribers of OpenAI, with the base Plus plan at $20 per month. The setting will immediately take effect, and automatic syncing will be completed after a few minutes whereas the changes and settings you have made will show on ChatGPT for your Mac once you restart the app.
