By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M3 iPad Air Is $119 Off

Apple’s M3 iPad Air with 13-inch screen is powered by the M3 chip and Wi-Fi 6E, built for strong and powerful performances along with Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that makes getting through your workload easier. It also provides groundbreaking security ensuring that no one but you have access to the data stored behind your iPad.


The device features a Liquid Retina Display made from advanced technology such as P3 wide color, ultralow reflectivity and True Tone making everything look bright and stunning for an immersive viewing experience.

The device is compatible with Apple accessories such as the Apple Pencil, letting you use your iPad as your personal canvas for recreational purposes, school, projects, and taking notes easier. It is also compatible with the Magic Keyboard to turn your iPad into a mini computer for better efficiency, backed by a battery life that can last all day. Grab the 13-inch M3 iPad Air at $119 off today!

