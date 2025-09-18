The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air Is $150 Off On Amazon

Amazon has the 13-inch iPad Air marked $150 off. The iPad Air with M3 chip delivers powerful performances with Apple Intelligence to further boost your productivity, whether for gaming, working, school presentations and heavy editing, or multitasking,

The iPad Air is compatible with accessories like a magic keyboard that turns your iPad into a laptop and makes typing convenient when using the iPad, and the Apple Pencil- the perfect tool to turn your device into a canvas and spark your creativity!

The device has a liquid retina display that makes photos and videos, and everything else on your iPad look vibrant and amazing.

It’s measured at 13-inches and is equipped with technology like ultralow reflectivity for better contrast and minimizing glare under bright conditions, and true tone for natural hues and more comfortable viewing and preventing eye strain.

Upgrade to the feature-packed M3 iPad Air and grab the discount today!

