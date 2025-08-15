The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air With 128GB is $150 Off 

Amazon has the 13-Inch M3 iPad Air With 128GB marked $150 off on Amazon.

Advertisements

Powered by the M3 processor, equipped with a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, fast speed of Wi-Fi 6E, and Apple Intelligence, the iPad Air brings powerful performance for work, productivity, and entertainment. You can do more, be productive, and play more with the all-day battery.

Advanced technology such as True Tone, Ultralow Reflectivity and P3 Wide Color makes graphics of games and movies look vibrant. The M3 iPad Air is compatible with other Apple Accessories like the Magic Keyboard, turning your iPad into a computer. With the Apple Pencil, you can write, edit, and make artwork on your iPad and enjoy an experience similar to drawing on a real canvas.

Apple Intelligence provides you with security and peace of mind that no one else but you can access the data behind your iPad. Order M3 iPad Air today!