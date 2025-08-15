Daily Deals

The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air With 128GB is $150 Off 

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air With 128GB is $150 Off

Amazon has the 13-Inch M3 iPad Air With 128GB marked $150 off on Amazon.

Powered by the M3 processor, equipped with a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, fast speed of Wi-Fi 6E, and Apple Intelligence, the iPad Air brings powerful performance for work, productivity, and entertainment. You can do more, be productive, and play more with the all-day battery.

Advanced technology such as True Tone, Ultralow Reflectivity and P3 Wide Color makes graphics of games and movies look vibrant. The M3 iPad Air is compatible with other Apple Accessories like the Magic Keyboard, turning your iPad into a computer. With the Apple Pencil, you can write, edit, and make artwork on your iPad and enjoy an experience similar to drawing on a real canvas.

Apple Intelligence provides you with security and peace of mind that no one else but you can access the data behind your iPad. Order M3 iPad Air today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $799.00 $649.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
