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The 13-inch M4 iPad Air 512GB is $230 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air 512GB is $230 Off

The highly portable and compact iPad Air has been given the M4 chip, bringing stronger performance with Apple Intelligence features, allowing you to finish AI tasks, blitz through your workload effortlessly with no lag, and enjoy gaming.


The device features a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display made of advanced technology such as True Tone, Ultralow Reflectivity and P3 Wide Color making everything you see on the display look amazing for an immersive viewing experience.

The 13-inch M4 iPad Air 512GB is $230 Off

The iPad Air is also capable of capturing videos and photos in 4K and is perfect for document scanning, as it features a 12MP Center Stage Front Camera and 12MP Wide Back Camera. The device is compatible with accessories manufactured by Apple for immersive drawing experiences and note taking and essay writing much easier with an Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with... Buy on Amazon

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