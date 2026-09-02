Daily Deals

The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off

The iPad Air is a lightweight and highly portable device that you could bring with you anywhere for work or for school without compromising space in your bag. The device has been revamped, equipped with the M4 chip to provide you with strong and smooth performance with AI capabilities. 


The device features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps you multitask and get things done effortlessly while providing you with groundbreaking privacy protection ensuring that no one but you can get into any data stored.

The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off

The iPad Air features a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display made of advanced technology such as ultralow reflectivity, P3 wide color and True Tone, making everything you see on the device look amazing. The device is compatible with accessories offered by Apple such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil to boost your productivity and creativity.

Grab the highly portable 13-inch M4 iPad Air for $100 off today!

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