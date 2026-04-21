The device is compatible with accessories offered by Apple, such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, and its Pro version allows for an immersive drawing experience and a better feel when performing recreational art, projects, and work commissions, taking notes, and writing essays faster with the Magic Keyboard.

The device features the N1 chip for fast wireless connection, allowing you to work virtually anywhere and transfer photos, videos, documents, and other important things fast with Wi-Fi 7.

The iPad is powered by the M4 chip, providing you with smooth and fast performance. You can multitask, handle heavy loads, and deal with game graphics. The device is given a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display for an immersive viewing experience, making everything you see on screen look amazing and bright.

The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $50 off on Amazon. Get yours today!