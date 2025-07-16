Daily Deals

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off

The MacBook Air is a machine built for computing on the go without the weight of a high-end laptop. Today, the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 256GB is down to just $1,049 from its original price of $1,200 on Amazon.

The M4 MacBook Air is the perfect balance of power and portability, combining the latest M4 chip with a brilliant display. Because it’s a laptop, you can bring it with you wherever you go and complete tasks and work anywhere. It has 16GB of Unified Memory for multitasking and 256GB of storage for all your essential files, apps, and games. Furthermore, the battery is rated to last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air features a MagSafe port for charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and supports up to two external displays for a complete remote setup. Buy it today!

