The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off

The M4 MacBook Air offers an excellent balance of power and portability.Today, the 13-inch 16GB 256GB model is down to just $849 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

The first thing you’ll probably notice when using the M4 MacBook Air is how your apps and games run smoothly. Also, you should be able to squeeze in a full day’s use without needing to plug in. The Liquid Retina Display produces sharp details and rich contrast in a variety of content types, including videos, photos, games, and streaming. You can easily turn it into a desktop with a full-sized monitor (or even two) via the Thunderbolt 4 ports. Other connectivity options include a headphone jack and MagSafe for charging.

The M4 MacBook Air supports Apple Intelligence for streamlined efficiency and productivity. It’s a great companion for your iPhone as well, with iPhone Mirroring, copy paste functions, and more. Buy it today!