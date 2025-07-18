Daily Deals

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off

The M4 MacBook Air offers an excellent balance of power and portability.Today, the 13-inch 16GB 256GB model is down to just $849 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The first thing you’ll probably notice when using the M4 MacBook Air is how your apps and games run smoothly. Also, you should be able to squeeze in a full day’s use without needing to plug in. The Liquid Retina Display produces sharp details and rich contrast in a variety of content types, including videos, photos, games, and streaming. You can easily turn it into a desktop with a full-sized monitor (or even two) via the Thunderbolt 4 ports. Other connectivity options include a headphone jack and MagSafe for charging.

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off

The M4 MacBook Air supports Apple Intelligence for streamlined efficiency and productivity. It’s a great companion for your iPhone as well, with iPhone Mirroring, copy paste functions, and more. Buy it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Starlight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $999.00 $849.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
OpenAI Debuts Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus
OpenAI Debuts Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus
1 Min Read
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Heading to Mac
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Heading to Mac
1 Min Read
Apple Launches New Emoji Game in Apple News+
Apple Launches New Emoji Game in Apple News+
1 Min Read
New Google Pixel 10 to Debut on August 20
New Google Pixel 10 to Debut on August 20
1 Min Read
More Countries Get AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid Functionality
More Countries Get AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid Functionality
1 Min Read
Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store
Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $149 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $149 Off
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 Receive Third Betas
watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 Receive Third Betas
1 Min Read
New ‘Orange’ Color Arriving to the iPhone 17 Pro
New ‘Orange’ Color Arriving to the iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
‘Sky Blue’ Color Headed to iPhone 17 Air
‘Sky Blue’ Color Headed to iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?