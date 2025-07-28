Daily Deals

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The MacBook Air with the M4 chip is a superb pairing of power and portability. Today, the 16GB Unified Memory and 256GB SSD storage model is down to just $799 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

There are only a few laptops that can boast having a top-of-the-line processor with an all-day battery, but that’s exactly what the MacBook Air does. It works very well with your iPhone, with the smartphone becoming an extension in FaceTime, text messages, and even for mirroring purposes. Open the lid, and you’ll be greeted with a Liquid Retina display that supports up to a billion colors. For audio, you get a four-speaker array with Spatial Audio support, while videoconferences are handled by a 12MP camera with Center Stage.

With the M4 MacBook Pro, you can bring your work anywhere. You can also use it to browse sites or watch your favorite shows. Buy it today!

