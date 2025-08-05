Daily Deals

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The M4 MacBook Air is a solid laptop that can pretty much do anything you want. Today, the 13-inch 256GB model is down to just $799 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Apple’s lightest laptop has just received a major upgrade with the M4 chip. It’s portable and can carry out the most graphically-intensive tasks just as a desktop would. The Liquid Retina screen is crisp and produces sharp colors that you can use for video and photo editing in high-resolution formats. Want to use a laptop for video conferences and meetings? That shouldn’t be a problem with the 12MP camera with Center Stage support and the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology.

Don’t worry about running out of juice as the MacBook Air has an all-day battery. At home, you can connect up to 2 external displays and all the accessories you want. Buy it today!

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Starlight $999.00 $799.00
