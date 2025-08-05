The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off

The M4 MacBook Air is a solid laptop that can pretty much do anything you want. Today, the 13-inch 256GB model is down to just $799 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s lightest laptop has just received a major upgrade with the M4 chip. It’s portable and can carry out the most graphically-intensive tasks just as a desktop would. The Liquid Retina screen is crisp and produces sharp colors that you can use for video and photo editing in high-resolution formats. Want to use a laptop for video conferences and meetings? That shouldn’t be a problem with the 12MP camera with Center Stage support and the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology.

Don’t worry about running out of juice as the MacBook Air has an all-day battery. At home, you can connect up to 2 external displays and all the accessories you want. Buy it today!