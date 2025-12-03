Daily Deals

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off

Amazon has the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256 GB marked $250 off. The device is powered by the Apple made M4 chip with enhanced AI capabilities, bringing smart features, fluidity and speed to your MacBook. You can blaze through your daily workflow, multitask across macOS apps, handle heavy projects for editing, and enjoy high-graphics gaming.


The MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that is capable of supporting a billion colors, making graphics of games, photos, and videos look crisp with sharp detail, including text, and rich contrast. Prepare for an immersive viewing experience when playing games and watching movies.

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off

The device has 256GB of storage to store your games, videos, projects, documents, favorite shows, and more without having to worry about space. It has an 18-hour battery life, so you can reliably use and bring it anywhere with you. Grab the 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $999.00 $749.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
1 Min Read
Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year
Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year
1 Min Read
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers 
1 Min Read
Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone
Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
1 Min Read
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
1 Min Read
Siri Delays Lead To John Giannandrea, Apple AI Chief, Retiring
Siri Delays Lead To John Giannandrea, Apple AI Chief, Retiring
1 Min Read
Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs
Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs
1 Min Read
M5 iPad Pro May Be Giving a Hint on New Feature of Studio Display
M5 iPad Pro May Be Giving a Hint on New Feature of Studio Display
1 Min Read
The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off
The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?