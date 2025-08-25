The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is Marked $200 off on Amazon

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with a big discount of $200. The device is powered by the M4 chip to make your MacBook run smoothly when you are working, multitasking, or running a game that has heavy graphics.

The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that can support one billion colors, making everything you see on the MacBook like videos, photos, movies, shows and games look vibrant and stunning. Spatial audio makes the experience even more immersive, creating a theater like experience when you are watching a movie and hear everything around you.

The MacBook Air M4 has up to 18 hours of battery life, allowing you to bring the device anywhere so you can work at a cafe or library, play games on the go, and watch and chill on your vacation without having to worry about battery life. Order yours today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Sky Blue Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $999.00 $799.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Users of the Apple Card in Apple Pay who buy gas at Mobil stations and Exxon in the United States can get 5% daily cash back. It is also available at eligible stations for charging electric cars. The reward is restricted to $500 across Chargepoint, Exxon and Mobil purchases, which means the highest cash back you can get from this is about $25. Usually, the Apple card only offers 3% daily cashback in these stations, already exceeding the standard 2% cash back offered by most places for transactions done using the Apple Card. When you use the physical Apple Card, the daily cash back will only be restricted to 1%, so in order to maximize your cash back, make sure you are using the digital version of the Apple Card in the wallet app of your iPhone. This promo started on August 15 and will run until September 15.
