The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is Marked $200 off on Amazon

Amazon has the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with a big discount of $200. The device is powered by the M4 chip to make your MacBook run smoothly when you are working, multitasking, or running a game that has heavy graphics.

The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that can support one billion colors, making everything you see on the MacBook like videos, photos, movies, shows and games look vibrant and stunning. Spatial audio makes the experience even more immersive, creating a theater like experience when you are watching a movie and hear everything around you.

The MacBook Air M4 has up to 18 hours of battery life, allowing you to bring the device anywhere so you can work at a cafe or library, play games on the go, and watch and chill on your vacation without having to worry about battery life. Order yours today!