The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The MacBook Air goes anywhere and is now more powerful, thanks to the M4 chip. Today, the 13-inch 16GB/512GB configuration is down to just $1,049 from its original price of $1,200 on Amazon.

With new options such as Starlight and Sky Blue, you’ll find that there’s a MacBook Air to fit your style. 16GB of memory and the M4 chip combine for extended multitasking so you can be more productive. You can easily switch apps or windows without having to close them with this machine. You’ll find the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display to be very capable in all aspects, including media editing, watching movies, and playing games.

The MacBook Air boasts an incredible 18 hours of battery in a full charge, and it has a MagSafe charging port, Wi-Fi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the latest Bluetooth 5.5. Get it today!

