The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 13-inch M4 MacBook AIr 16GB/512GB marked $200 off, bringing the price down to $999. The device features a big 13.6-inch display with True Tone and P3 Wide color which delivers rich and vibrant, lifelike colors for an immersive viewing experience.


The MacBook Air is powered by the M4 chip to make your computer run smooth and superfast. You can play high graphics games, do heavy tasks like editing, coding, creative projects, and multi-task if you have a lot to do, and this machine can handle it! The device supports Apple intelligence, adding to the efficiency and letting you get your workload done like a pro. You get groundbreaking privacy protection to protect data in your computer from hackers and other threats, giving you peace of mind that your personal info is safe. The MacBook has an 18 hour battery life, so you can bring it anywhere and stay productive on the go.

If you are looking to upgrade to a high performance laptop, the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is the perfect choice. Get yours now!

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Starlight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $999.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

