Daily Deals

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is $200 Off

Amazon has the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air marked $200 off. The device is powered by the M4 chip for fluid and powerful performances, capable of running graphics-heavy games and handling heavy tasks like creative work, editing, or multitasking.


The Mac features a display measuring 13.6 inches with a Liquid Retina display that is capable of supporting 1 billion colors, allowing for videos, photos, and game graphics to look crisp in detail and look vibrant for an immersive viewing experience.

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is $200 Off

The Mac features spatial audio, making for a more immersive experience when you are watching a movie, your fave show, or playing a game. The M4 MacBook Air features Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system that helps you get things done easily and provides you with groundbreaking protections for privacy, ensuring that no one else but you can access the data inside the MacBook. Grab the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air while it’s on sale!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $999.00 $799.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Apple and JPMorgan Chase Reached an Agreement Where The Latter Takes Over Apple Card Operations
Apple and JPMorgan Chase Reached an Agreement Where The Latter Takes Over Apple Card Operations
1 Min Read
CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold
CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold
1 Min Read
Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off
1 Min Read
SwitchBot Announces New Products
SwitchBot Announces New Products
1 Min Read
Smart Shades Compatible With Apple Home Introduced By GE
Smart Shades Compatible With Apple Home Introduced By GE
1 Min Read
New Features For Gemini Coming to Google TV
New Features For Gemini Coming to Google TV
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Carplay Unit Featuring Spatial Audio Announced By Pioneer
Carplay Unit Featuring Spatial Audio Announced By Pioneer
1 Min Read
Limited Time Wallpaper for iPhone and Mac to Celebrate the Apple Store in Montreal
Limited Time Wallpaper for iPhone and Mac to Celebrate the Apple Store in Montreal
1 Min Read
Apple Card May Be Looking For New Financial Partner
Apple Card May Be Looking For New Financial Partner
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max is $99 Off
The AirPods Max is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?