The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is $200 Off

Amazon has the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air marked $200 off. The device is powered by the M4 chip for fluid and powerful performances, capable of running graphics-heavy games and handling heavy tasks like creative work, editing, or multitasking.

The Mac features a display measuring 13.6 inches with a Liquid Retina display that is capable of supporting 1 billion colors, allowing for videos, photos, and game graphics to look crisp in detail and look vibrant for an immersive viewing experience.

The Mac features spatial audio, making for a more immersive experience when you are watching a movie, your fave show, or playing a game. The M4 MacBook Air features Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system that helps you get things done easily and provides you with groundbreaking protections for privacy, ensuring that no one else but you can access the data inside the MacBook. Grab the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air while it’s on sale!