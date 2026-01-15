Daily Deals

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air marked $200 off in a limited-time promotion. The M4 MacBook Air is powered by the M4 chip for speed, power, and fluidity, so you can run heavy tasks like editing and breeze through your workload.


The MacBook Air with the M4 chip features a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting 1 billion colors, making videos, photos, games, and movies look bright, have rich contrast, sharp detail, and pop for a great viewing experience. It’s more than just a laptop for work- you can enjoy browsing and playing games on it too.

The M4 MacBook Air is made for Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that aids in creating, writing, expressing yourself, and getting work done easily. It also provides you with groundbreaking privacy, ensuring that no one but you can access the data stored in your Apple device.

Grab the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $999.00 $799.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

