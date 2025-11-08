The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $250 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Early Black Friday Deals have been spotted for the 13-inch MacBook Pro M4, with a huge discount of $250 off. The device is powered by the M4 chip and has Apple Intelligence built in, so that your computer runs fast whilst you perform tasks like gaming, creating or editing content, and multitasking. You can tackle just about any task, anytime and anywhere too.


The computer has a battery life of up to 18 hours so you don’t have to worry about the battery running low when you are outdoors. It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that can support 1 billion colors  The M4 MacBook Air also features spatial audio to match with the display, giving you an immersive listening experience.

If you are looking for a powerful computer to meet your needs in work or gaming, get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air while it’s discounted. Get yours now!

