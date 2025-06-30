Daily Deals

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 2025 MacBook Air is an excellent blend of portability and power, and today’s it’s at a discounted price. The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and 512GB storage is down to just $1,049 from its original price of $1,200 on Amazon.

With the M4 MacBook Air, you can do just about everything. Download and play the latest and most demanding game, or edit videos and photos on the go. It’s equipped with the M4 chip, and coupled with 16GB of Unified Memory, you can finish work quickly and without sacrificing on quality. You can speed it up even faster with Apple Intelligence for automation and efficiency.

Apple’s MacBook Air offers a brilliant 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with support for up to a billion colors. Pictures are sharp and images will be vibrant, perfect for watching your favorite TV shows or browsing the web. Get it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Starlight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $1,049.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
