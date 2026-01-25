The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off

Amazon has the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi marked $100 off. The device is powered by the next-generation M5 chip, bringing in speed, power, and fluidity so you can handle heavy workloads like editing, coding, multitasking, and run graphics-heavy games without any problems.

The device features a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, the most advanced display in the world for delivering precise contrast, P3 wide color, True Tone, ProMotion, and Extreme brightness, along with nano-texture display glass.

The device features Wi-Fi 7 support with the Apple-designed N1 chip for fast wireless connections. Lag is virtually eliminated. Work virtually anywhere, play competitive games, and seamlessly transfer big files, photos, and videos. The device features Apple Intelligence to enhance your experience, automate workflows, and protect your privacy as requests are fulfilled without storing data while ensuring that no one else can access it on your device. Grab the M5 iPad Pro today!

