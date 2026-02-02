Daily Deals

The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off

Amazon has the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro WiFi 256GB variant at $149 off. The iPad Pro is powered by the new M5 Chip designed to give speed and power, with WiFi 7 support for high bandwidth workflows, allowing you to blitz through your workload as it’s capable of multi-tasking and handling heavy tasks, with neural accelerators enhancing AI performance.


The device features the most advanced display made with True Tone, P3 wide color, precise contrast, ProMotion and extreme brightness with Nano-texture display glass. The iPad features a 12MP Wide and Center Stage Camera which automatically pans and zooms while you’re on a video call or meeting, keeping you perfectly framed for a professional visual output.

The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off

The device is compatible with Apple accessories like a Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, turning your iPad into a mini laptop you could bring with you anywhere, take down notes, draw, and get creative. Get your M5 iPad Pro today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Black Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $1,299.00 $1,149.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
Gemini-Powered Revamped Siri Releasing Soon
1 Min Read
Apple Store To Have More Ads by March
Apple Store To Have More Ads by March
1 Min Read
A Deal That Saved TikTok In The U.S Has Concluded
A Deal That Saved TikTok In The U.S Has Concluded
1 Min Read
Instant Transfer Fee on Apple Cash to Go Up
Instant Transfer Fee on Apple Cash to Go Up
1 Min Read
The Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip Is $50 Off
The Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip Is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Might Not Come with an All-Glass Screen
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Might Not Come with an All-Glass Screen
1 Min Read
John Ternus Taking The Reins For The Design Team At Apple
John Ternus Taking The Reins For The Design Team At Apple
1 Min Read
F1 Movie Receives Nominations For 2026 Oscars For Best Picture Award
F1 Movie Receives Nominations For 2026 Oscars For Best Picture Award
1 Min Read
Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB RAM 1TB at $174 Off
Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB RAM 1TB at $174 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Could Have A Notably Brighter Display
iPhone 18 Could Have A Notably Brighter Display
1 Min Read
1TB Of Apple Confidential Information Stolen During Cyberattack Last Month
1TB Of Apple Confidential Information Stolen During Cyberattack Last Month
1 Min Read
Apple Creating AI Pin The Size of an AirTag
Apple Creating AI Pin The Size of an AirTag
1 Min Read
Lost your password?