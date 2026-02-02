The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off

Amazon has the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro WiFi 256GB variant at $149 off. The iPad Pro is powered by the new M5 Chip designed to give speed and power, with WiFi 7 support for high bandwidth workflows, allowing you to blitz through your workload as it’s capable of multi-tasking and handling heavy tasks, with neural accelerators enhancing AI performance.

The device features the most advanced display made with True Tone, P3 wide color, precise contrast, ProMotion and extreme brightness with Nano-texture display glass. The iPad features a 12MP Wide and Center Stage Camera which automatically pans and zooms while you’re on a video call or meeting, keeping you perfectly framed for a professional visual output.

The device is compatible with Apple accessories like a Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, turning your iPad into a mini laptop you could bring with you anywhere, take down notes, draw, and get creative. Get your M5 iPad Pro today!