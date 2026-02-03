The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off

The 13-inch iPad Pro is discounted by $149, making the jump to the next generation M5 Chip more affordable. Tackle professional projects and heavy workloads, even your most demanding tasks, with the speed and power of this iPad. M5 delivers a processing speed that’s much faster and battery that’s more efficient. It’s equipped with neural accelerators for AI along with a revamped iPadOS with a Liquid Glass design for better focus, viewing experience, and task management.

The device features a Ultra Retina XDR display, the most advanced in the world, delivering unparalleled color accuracy along with nano-texture that virtually eliminates glare. The M5 iPad Pro is best paired with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard for a seamless typing experience for work or school. It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro for more accurate and fluid control for digital note-taking and artwork. Upgrade to the M5 iPad Pro today!