The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 2TB Nano-Texture Wi-Fi is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 2TB Nano-Texture Wi-Fi at $200 off. The iPad Pro is powered by the next-gen M5 chip, which means it runs fast and smoothly, capable of handling multitasking, heavy tasks like editing, creative projects, coding, and graphics-heavy games.


This iPad Pro features 2TB of storage with 16GB of memory, along with Neural Accelerators for improved AI performance. The device sports a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, the most advanced display that features technology like ProMotion, extreme brightness, True Tone, and P3 Wide Color.

You’ll love the advanced cameras with 12MP Wide and Center Stage with adaptive True Tone flash, along with studio-quality microphones and a four-speaker audio system. You’d be seen and heard clearly in class or meetings, and be able to listen to music or watch movies without worrying about audio.

Get the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 2TB Nano-Texture Wi-Fi at $200 off now!

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display - Nano-Texture Glass, 2TB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display - Nano-Texture Glass, 2TB, 12MP Front/Back... $2,399.00 $2,199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

