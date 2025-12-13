Daily Deals

The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro with 512GB storage and Wi-Fi capability marked $100 off. The latest iPad Pro is powered by the next-generation M5 chip to give you insane speeds and power for a huge boost in productivity when using it for your daily workload, school, editing, and creative projects.


The M5 iPad Pro features the most advanced display in the world, the Ultra Retina XDR, with ProMotion, precise contrast, extreme brightness, True Tone, and P3 Wide Color, along with a Nano-texture glass display, giving users an immersive viewing experience on the iPad.

The device is compatible with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, turning your iPad into a laptop and making taking notes during school or work easier. Your iPad becomes your canvas for your next creative output, whether for personal or professional use, with the Apple Pencil. Order the M5 iPad Pro with 13-inch display today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $1,440.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

